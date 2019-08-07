× York man accused of violating PFA, attacking woman, and holding her against her will

YORK — Spring Garden Township Police have charged a 29-year-old York man with kidnapping, assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and strangulation after they say he violated a Protection From Abuse order, attacked a woman, and held her against her will during a domestic incident Tuesday on the 600 block of Country Club Road.

Alexander Justin Bedour Robb was arrested at about 11:52 p.m. after a friend of the victim’s contacted Spring Garden Township Police and asked them to perform a welfare check on the victim, whom she said she hadn’t spoken to in over 24 hours, police say in the criminal complaint affidavit.

The caller reported that the victim was answering her text messages, but was not responding in her normal manner, and the caller was concerned that the victim was in some kind of trouble involving Robb, whom the victim had an active PFA against, police say.

The caller reported that she drove past the victim’s home and saw the victim’s car was in the driveway, and Robb’s vehicle was parked about a block away, police say.

An officer responded to the victim’s home, and the victim answered the door, the complaint states. The officer immediately noticed fresh bruises on the victim’s arms and legs. The victim told the officer she was fine and repeated several times that nothing had happened, but the victim soon began breathing irregularly and collapsed to the floor, the complaint states.

When the victim was revived, the officer asked if Robb was there. The victim confirmed Robb was in the home, but said aloud that she did not want him arrested, police say. The victim then whispered to the officer “he’s in there, please arrest him,” pointing to a bedroom.

Police went into the room and found Robb, who was taken into custody for violating the PFA. Police noted there was fresh damage to the bedroom and closet doors in the room, the complaint says.

Once Robb was removed from the home, the victim told police what had transpired over the previous 24 hours, the complaint says. The victim reported that Robb had come to the home the previous day to discuss the house he owned with the victim. As the talk progressed, Robb allegedly became more and more angry about the victim’s new boyfriend, and eventually it turned physical, the victim reported.

Robb allegedly struck, pushed, and threw the victim to the ground several times, threatening to kill the victim, her family, and her boyfriend, police say. At one point, he allegedly choked the victim until she could no longer breathe, according to police.

The victim told police she felt like a hostage in the home, because every time she attempted to leave or told Robb to get out, he would threaten to kill her boyfriend. The victim claimed she was terrified of Robb and afraid he would harm her boyfriend if she left or forced him to leave the house, police say. She reported that Robb hovered over her phone and observed everything she wrote in text messages to friends.

Police say they took photo documentation of the bruises and swelling the victim suffered on her head, face, arms, and legs.