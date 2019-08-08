Teen allegedly stole grandmother’s vehicle and fled on foot after she struck 2 parked vehicles, damaged properties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl who allegedly stole her grandmother’s vehicle and fled on foot after she struck two parked vehicles and caused damage to two properties.

Newberry Township Police received a report of the stolen vehicle from Salem Road around 6:33 a.m. Thursday. And about 7 a.m., Spring Garden Township Police responded to a hit-and-run accident along the 1400 block of First Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the teen lost control of the stolen vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed before striking the two parked vehicles and damaging two properties. The stolen vehicle was inoperable and had to be towed from the scene.

The 13-year-old fled on foot. She has been identified but has not been located, authorities say.

No injuries were reported.

