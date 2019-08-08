3 people charged in connection with thefts from vehicles in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people have been charged in connection with the theft of items inside vehicles in Manheim Township, according to police.

Police allege that 27-year-old Jesus Rondon and Miguel Alvarado and Noemi Colon, both 32 years old, entered four vehicles on April 26. The locations of the vehicles included the 600 block of Paxton Place, the 100 block of Pulte Road and the 2800 block of Pebblebrook Drive, police say.

The individuals allegedly took items totaling $1,627.50.

It’s also alleged that Alvarado and Colon used two bank cards, which were stolen, to make $39.56 worth of purchases at two locations in York County. Police say they twice attempted to used the cards to purchase $3,390.75 worth of merchandise from a third store but the transactions were declined.

Rondon, who is homeless, is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges. In this incident, he has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle, court documents show.

Alvarado, of Reading, and Colon, a Columbia resident, both face charges of access device fraud, criminal conspiracy to commit access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

Alvarado remains wanted while Colon was arrested Thursday.