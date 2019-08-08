6 people arrested during warrant sweeps in Lancaster City

LANCASTER — Six people were arrested Thursday during warrant sweeps by the Lancaster Police Selective Enforcement Unit.

Warrants were served at homes in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue, the 200 block of East Lemon Street, the 100 block of Dauphin Street, the 500 block of North Duke Street, the 200 block of West King Street and in the first block of Old Dorwart Street.

The following individuals face charges as a result:

Scott Wimer, 48 – delivery of synthetic cannabinoids, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility

Juan Umpierre, 32 – delivery of crack cocaine and criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance

Luis Pagan-Rodriguez, 49 – delivery crack cocaine, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility

David Emerick, 43 – delivery of fentanyl, delivery of heroin and criminal use of a communication facility

Daniel Rodriguez, 27 – delivery of synthetic cannabinoids

Skyler Barr, 23 – arrested on a bench warrant for possession of methamphetamines, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia