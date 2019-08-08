A few storms this afternoon, clearing out for a beautiful weekend

STORMS TODAY, COULD BE SEVERE: Our humid air stuck around after yesterday’s storms, providing fuel for more storms this afternoon. These will hit a couple hours later than they did yesterday, allowing temperatures for most to hit the 90-degree mark. There is a risk they could go severe, highest north and west of I-81 in the yellow-shaded region. Skies will be mostly sunny before the storms begin around 3PM in our northwestern spots.

A spotty popcorn shower or storm ahead of the front will be possible. Storms dissipate as they push through the area, but flash flooding and gusty winds will be our main concerns. Once the front pushes through, humidity declines into Friday morning with lows in the mid-60s.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Humidity continues to decline all day Friday with slightly cooler temperatures. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies will be the norm all weekend long. Highs Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with dry conditions. A similar setup takes over all weekend long with low humidity, cool mornings in the low-to-mid 60s, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Get out and enjoy!

STORMS RETURN NEXT WEEK: We stay mostly dry Monday, but humidity begins to return with highs near 90-degrees under partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday with mid-to-upper 80s both afternoons. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long