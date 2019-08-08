× Carlisle woman charged after allegedly leaving 8-year-old son home alone overnight

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 37-year-old Carlisle woman with endangering the welfare of a child after the eight-year-old boy called police to report he had been left alone Tuesday, according to Carlisle Police.

Shericka Renee Jones, will be charged via summons, police say. She allegedly left the child alone and unsupervised in her home, police say. The boy called 911 from a cell phone at about 12:51 a.m., reporting that he woke to find himself alone and did not know where his mother was, police say.

Police say they located the boy by tracing the cell phone signal and took the child into protective custody. Police contacted Cumberland County Children & Youth Services and were about to turn the boy over to a caseworker when Jones arrived at the station, about three hours after the original call, police say.

After speaking to Jones, police turned the child back over to her.

In addition to the summons, Jones will be referred to Children & Youth Services, police say.