Coatesville man facing charges after allegedly crashing motorcycle while DUI, attempting to flee police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Coatesville man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle while DUI and attempted to flee police.

Ronald Aulthouse, 47, is facing possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer charges for his role in the incident.

On August 3 around 4:00 a.m., police encountered a motorcycle traveling west on Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a registration violation, the driver, later identified as Aulthouse, began to flee.

As he fled west on Lincoln Highway, Aulthouse lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guard rail.

He attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit that included being tasered, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say that Aulthouse was determined to be driving under the influence, and was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a loaded Colt .22 caliber revolver.

He was also found to have multiple active arrest warrants, and did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Aulthouse was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to Lancaster County Prison.

Now, he will face charges.