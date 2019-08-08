Family of inmate who died at Dauphin County Prison says surveillance doesn’t show full story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The family of Tyrique Riley -- a 21-year-old Dauphin County Prison inmate who died while under supervision continue to search for answers.

In the latest development in the investigation Dauphin County’s District Attorney Fran Chardo allowed the Riley family and their attorney's to view nearly three hours worth of surviellence video from the day medical units were called in for Riley.

On June 26 Riley was arrested for aggravated and simple assault. Five days later he died after a struggle with prison guards.

“I’ve never felt so helpless as I did staring at my son," said Carmen Riley, mother.

“What we saw is the staff medical rounds and you could see them talking to someone no on in distress like it’s an emergency," said Kevin Mincey, family attorney.

The videos allegedly show half a dozen prison guards in Riley’s cell.

Attorney's with the family say the videos were not clear and had no sound. They say they were only shown three hours worth.

FOX43 requested to obtain the videos -- but were denied by the office of Open Records due to the ongoing investigation.

“Unfortunately those videos just rings in more questions than answers," said Riley Ross, attorney.

Riley’s family attorney says while the three hours of video they were shown is not clear — medical records and images they obtained from the Dauphin County Coroner’s office reveals a different story.

“The injuries and healing wounds that Tyrique had suggest that maybe he was injured before then," said Mincey, attorney.

Each photo shows extensive bruising and wounds throughout Riley’s body.

“Serious serious injuries that could not have just come from the explanation that we got so far that he somehow fell unconscious and then we had to take him to the hospital," added Mincey.

District Attorney Fran Chardo says he is continuing to work alongside the Riley family to help get answers.

The coroner's report is expected to be released in the coming days.