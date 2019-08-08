Inaugural Cumberland Valley Fly Fishing & Outdoor Festival Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa-- On Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, Allenberry, TCO Outdoors, and Troegs Independent Brewing Co. will combine forces to host the inaugural Cumberland Valley Fly Fishing & Outdoor Festival at Orvis-endorsed Allenberry Resort in Boiling Springs, Pa. The two-day annual festival is open to the public and provides festival-goers a chance to meet vendors from the world’s foremost fly fishing and outdoors brands, learn important skills from a range of instructional classes, enjoy beer from Troegs Independent Brewing Co., and more.

Simms, Orvis, Patagonia, Outdoor Research, Yeti and many other featured vendors will be reviewing new gear from their respective companies for festival attendees. Additionally, casting, fly tying, rod building, hike-packing, and other educational classes will be taught by vendor representatives or renowned instructors throughout the two days of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase food at a wide range of food trucks parked on Allenberry’s lawn, along with specially-selected brews at numerous Troegs beer stations across the property. Live music performances from local acts, Soup Kitchen and Shrimp Ryan’s Jig Band, will be hosted on the successive days of the event. Attendees can also compete in a casting competition and a cornhole tournament. Lastly, a showing of the documentary, “Live the Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys” will be played in the historic Playhouse at Allenberry.

Full information on the event, along with the festival itinerary, can be found on TCO Outdoors’ website.

For those interested in spending the night Saturday through Sunday, a V.I.P. Overnight Package is available at Allenberry Resort, and features Troegs-themed gifts, admission into the showing of “Live the Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys”, and more. The package costs $219 (single occupancy) and $249 (double occupancy). Those interested must call the resort at (717) 258-3211 to book.