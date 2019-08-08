× Lancaster County man accused of pointing gun at other vehicle during road rage incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 23-year-old Pequea man was arrested in an alleged road rage incident that occurred last month in Manheim Township, police say.

Domonic R. Bowers was charged with simple assault and DUI/controlled substance in the incident, which occurred July 26 at 3:01 a.m. on the 1500 block of Lititz Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Bowers is accused of tailgating and shining his vehicle’s high beams at another driver on the roadway, police say. He then allegedly pulled next to the other vehicle and aimed a black pistol out of his window, pointing it at the occupants of the other car, according to police.

Officers located Bowers after the incident and observed that he was showing signs of impairment; he later admitted to using methamphetamine, according to police.

Bowers was arrested, and police found a black pellet gun in his possession while conducting a search.

He was process and released to a family member, according to police.