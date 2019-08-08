× Lancaster Police remind citizens to lock their car doors due to increase in thefts from motor vehicles

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are reminding the public to lock their vehicles after noticing an increase in thefts from motor vehicles over the summer.

A total of 46 incidents have been reported to police since the first week of June, police say. The majority of the incidents have occurred in the southwest and northeast quadrants of the city, mostly during the evening and overnight hours, according to police.

Detectives from the police department’s Property Crimes Unit are working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the incidents, police say. Many of the thefts occur when suspects walk along residential streets and try the door handles of the cars parked there until they come across a vehicle that is unlocked, according to police.

In addition to locking their vehicles, Lancaster Police also advise residents to:

Take their keys with them when they leave their vehicles

Do not leave a spare key in the vehicle

Anyone who observes suspicious activity like people looking into parked cars, trying door handles, or forcing entry into vehicles is urged to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 664-1180 or 911.