Lebanon County child wins five gold medals at Junior Olympics, seeks to head to Costa Rica Open International Championship

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– An area child won five gold medals at the Junior Olympics, and is now seeking to go to Costa Rica after being invited to compete in the Costa Rica Open International Championship.

Joshua Aguirre, 7, competed in taekwondo, and took home five gold medals during the Junior Olympic games in North Carolina.

As a result, Aguirre was invited to compete in the 2019 Costa Rica Open International Championship.

However, due to the cost of the trip and to compete, Aguirre’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds.

If you’d like to help donate to Aguirre’s efforts to compete, you can visit the page here.