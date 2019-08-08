× Lititz man accused of assaulting two police officers, damaging police vehicle during arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 29-year-old Lititz man has been charged with several offenses after police say he attacked two police officers attempting to take him into custody following a disturbance at his Manheim Township home.

Collin S. Welk, of the 900 block of Suffolk Drive, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, institutional vandalism, and resisting arrest in the incident, which occurred Wednesday at 4:50 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

Welk is accused of refusing to comply with police commands when officers attempted to take him into custody. He allegedly struck one officer twice in the leg with his knee while physically resisting arrest, and kicking a second officer in the stomach as police were walking him to a patrol car, according to police.

Once inside the police vehicle, Welk allegedly kicked at the rear doors and windows, seriously damaging the car.

Welk was arraigned on the charges and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $25,000.