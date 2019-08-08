Lititz Police post humorous ‘Craft Show Survival Guide’ in anticipation of this weekend’s big event

Photo courtesy of the Lititz Borough Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lititz Borough Police Department’s Facebook page has developed a reputation for wry humor in recent months, writing posts about everything from a rash of fox sightings in the borough to having a few laughs with some teenage fans of the 2017 horror movie “It.”

Heck, the page once posted about its officers’ attempt to help one Warwick High School student land a prom date.

On Thursday, the department’s Facebook page unveiled another gem Thursday in anticipation of this weekend’s Lititz Rotary Craft show, writing a humorous “Craft Show Survival Guide.”

We’re not quoting the whole thing, but trust us: Whomever is responsible for the department’s social media presence deserves a raise.

Read on:

