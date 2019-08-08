Local communities continue to push for stricter gun laws, holding a Call to Action in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Just days after two mass shootings in El Paso Texas, and Dayton Ohio another community in South Central Pennsylvania is urging lawmakers to do something about gun control.

With one Call to Action happening in Harrisburg already, Lancaster is now arranging a call to action event on Thursday, in response to the mass shootings.

Several members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Manheim Township are growing more concerned about gun violence an the frequency of mass shootings.

Reverend Jessica Mattson says she helped organize the rally in Lancaster on Thursday, after being approached by several parishioners. She says they are grieving and they are trying to make sense of something so senseless.

They shared the event on their Facebook page saying it is not a vigil, but is a call to action for people looking to respond to racism and recent mass shootings.

The Call to Action will be held at Penn Square from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., in Lancaster. Several guest speakers will be in attendance, with some music and prayer.

One of the speakers expected to attend the Call to Action, is a representative from CeaseFirePA and will discuss current gun legislation in the state legislature.