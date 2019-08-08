× Man to be extradited back to York County to face rape of a child charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man will be extradited back to York County to face charges after he allegedly raped a child.

Jeremiah Gleason, 42, is facing rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and corruption of minors charges.

On March 15, police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of North Main Street in Spring Grove for a reported sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the victim’s mother told police that the victim said she doesn’t like to be home with Gleason because he sometimes touches her “pee pee.”

The victim’s mother said the child told the same story to her father, and said she told Gleason she couldn’t wait until she was older “to tell mommy and daddy,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was interviewed at the County Child Advocacy Center on April 16.

During that interview, the victim said that Gleason touched her private parts.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported the abuse had occurred several times over a period of years, beginning when she was 4-years-old, and sometimes happened when her parents weren’t looking.

The victim said that she was “scared to fall asleep and was just hoping her mother would get home.”

On August 5, police issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Gleason with no fixed address.

The next day, Gleason was arrested by authorities in Portland, Maine.

Now, he will be extradited back to York County to face charges for crimes that are alleged to have occurred over several years, and ended this year.