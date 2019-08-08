Pleasant change in time for the weekend, as more comfortable air arrives!

A COUPLE STORMS TODAY: A potent cold front coming through this evening could trigger a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be on the strong side. There is a low risk for severe weather. The threat is a tad higher in our northwest counties, where they are under a SLIGHT RISK. That is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Main threats are isolated damaging winds, small hail and there is a low threat for flash flooding. Much more comfortable air follows the front in time for the weekend.

SO REFRESHING!: It will still feel a tad humid in the morning. As the day goes on, the drier air pours in so by afternoon, a more comfortable air mass is settling across Central PA. A splendid weekend is in store for us too. Dew points remain in the 50’s. High pressure brings mostly sunny days. Cool and refreshing mornings in the lower 60s will feel quite nice. Afternoon readings Saturday top out in the lower 80s. It’s a bit warmer in the middle 80s Sunday.

STORM CHANCES NEXT WEEK: The humidity creeps up to begin the week. It’s warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The next system brings showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs drop back a bit to the middle 80s. Temperatures continue to trend back a few more degrees Thursday under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

