× Police are trying to locate man after he and his two daughters skipped a custody hearing

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for a Lancaster County man whom they believe is with his two daughters after they skipped a recent court hearing regarding their custody, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Harvey David Eaton III, no fixed address, is believed to be with the two girls, Skye, 9, and Starlah, 2. Eaton does not have a permanent address, and could be at a hotel or a friend’s home, according to investigators.

Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency has been granted custody of the children, but Eaton and the girls did not appear for an Aug. 2 hearing in Lancaster County Court.

Police believe Eaton skipped the hearing because he does not want to lose custody of his children. The girls’ mother is unable to care for them at this point, investigators say.

Eaton with two felony counts of interference of custody of children, and a warrant has been issued for Eaton’s arrest. Investigators do not consider the current situation an abduction, but they have been taking action in recent days to locate Eaton and the children. There is no indication at this time that the children are endangered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eaton or the girls is asked to contact their local police department or Lancaster County Det. John Wettlaufer at (717) 299-8100.