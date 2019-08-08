Police investigate armed robbery of A-Plus Sunoco store in Spring Garden Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two armed robbery suspects.

It’s alleged that the two suspects robbed the A-Plus Sunoco store on Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One suspect, armed with a black pistol, jumped the counter and pointed the gun at the clerk while the other suspect remained in front of the counter, police say.

They then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information should contact Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477. You can also submit a tip by texting “YORKTIPS” plus your message to 274637. Tips can remain anonymous.