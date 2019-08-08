× Police: Man, 2 daughters who skipped court hearing found safe in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: Police have located the man who skipped a recent court hearing with his two daughters, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Harvey David Eaton III and his children, Skye, 9, and Starlah, 2, were found safe at a location in Columbia, according to the DA’s Office.

Eaton was taken into custody and was with his daughters until they were transferred to Children and Youth, the DA’s Office added.

Previous: Police are searching for a Lancaster County man whom they believe is with his two daughters after they skipped a recent court hearing regarding their custody, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Harvey David Eaton III, no fixed address, is believed to be with the two girls, Skye, 9, and Starlah, 2. Eaton does not have a permanent address, and could be at a hotel or a friend’s home, according to investigators.

Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency has been granted custody of the children, but Eaton and the girls did not appear for an Aug. 2 hearing in Lancaster County Court.

Police believe Eaton skipped the hearing because he does not want to lose custody of his children. The girls’ mother is unable to care for them at this point, investigators say.

Eaton with two felony counts of interference of custody of children, and a warrant has been issued for Eaton’s arrest. Investigators do not consider the current situation an abduction, but they have been taking action in recent days to locate Eaton and the children. There is no indication at this time that the children are endangered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eaton or the girls is asked to contact their local police department or Lancaster County Det. John Wettlaufer at (717) 299-8100.