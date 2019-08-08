× Police: York man got aggressive when officer stopping him for DUI wouldn’t let him relieve himself on the road

YORK — Police have charged a 31-year-old York man with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and a traffic violation after a traffic stop overnight in Manchester Township.

Tyler Anthony Howard, of the 800 block of East Boundary Avenue, had a 16-year-old boy in the car with him when he was pulled over shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Route 30 and Loucks Mill Road by a police officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle who observed him driving over the center line several times in the area of the Interstate 83 interchange and Torontina Street, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Police say Howard continued driving for about a mile after the officer activated the unmarked vehicle’s emergency lights before pulling off in the area of Loucks Mill.

When the officer approached the driver’s side of Howard’s green Scion XB, Howard allegedly greeted him and said, “Look, buddy. You got me. I’m drunk,” the complaint states.

The officer detected the strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and noted Howard’s speech was slurred, according to the complaint. Howard had a male passenger in the car who appeared to be a juvenile, the complaint states.

When asked to exit the vehicle, Howard allegedly displayed further signs of impairment. He allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test, telling the officer he had already admitted to being drunk. The officer then placed Howard under arrest, the complaint states.

Once in handcuffs, Howard allegedly asked the officer if he could relieve himself along the road before being placed in the patrol car, and became “very angry” when the officer told him he’d have to wait until he got to the station, allegedly stating “I’ll just piss in your car then,” the complaint states.

Howard then allegedly refused to be moved toward the patrol car and became aggressive toward the officer, who responded by subduing him on the ground, according to the complaint. At that point, Howard became compliant and walked to the patrol vehicle on his own, police say.

The passenger told police he was 16 years old and a relative of Howard’s, according to the complaint. He told police he had already called his mother to come get him, the complaint says. The boy’s mother arrived on the scene a few minutes later and took custody of him.

Howard allegedly refused a blood draw once he was transported to the police station, the complaint says. He was arraigned on the charges.