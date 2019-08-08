× Rolling road closures, lane restrictions to go into place next week as work on Route 283/722 interchange in Lancaster County continues

LANCASTER COUNTY — Overnight work to set beams on the new Route 722 bridge near the Landisville Exit of Route 283 in East Hempfield Township will restrict travel lanes on both roads next week, according to PennDOT.

The work is expected to last from Monday to Wednesday, PennDOT says. Single-lane restrictions and 15-minute road closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting Monday night. The closures will be on Route 722 and Route 283 between the Mt. Joy and Manheim Pike exits as the contractor conducts rolling roadblocks to set bridge beams on the new structure on Route 283, according to PennDOT.

If the work is completed in one shift Monday night, the rolling road blocks will not be necessary for the remainder of the week, PennDOT advises. But the nighttime and pre-dawn lane restrictions will be in place to conduct bridge and draining work on the interchange.

The $18.4 million project is being performed by New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of Bedford County. It includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and stormwater basins, reconstruction of four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and the installation of new guide rails, signs, and pavement markings.

Work on the project began March 18, and is scheduled to be completed in June 2021, when the final two-inch wearing course layer of Superpave asphalt will be paved, PennDOT says.

Traffic on State Road (Route 722) has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10, using barrier and barrels to separate traffic from the work area within the Route 283 interchange for Landisville.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, PennDOT says, but travelers should expect changing traffic patterns during nighttime and pre-dawn operations. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.