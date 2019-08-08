× Shippensburg woman accused of physically abusing 5-week-old boy

SHIPPENSBURG — Police have charged a 20-year-old Shippensburg woman with physically abusing a five-week-old child.

Shawnee Strawser is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Shippensburg Police. She allegedly told police she injured the boy out of frustration because he was crying, police say.

The boy was admitted to an area hospital after suffering fractures to his legs and bleeding on the brain, police say.

Strawser was transported to Cumberland County Prison after failing to post bail of $50,000.