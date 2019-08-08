× Single-propeller plane crash kills three in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A single-propeller plane crash in a residential area in Willow Grove Thursday morning killed all three passengers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m., the FAA says.

A resident of Minnie Lane in Upper Moreland Township contacted 911 to report a plane crash in their backyard, according to the FAA. Police found the wreckage of the plane, along with a large debris field, in the back yard of the property.

All three of the plane’s occupants were determined to be dead at the scene, according to the FAA.

No one on the ground was injured, the FAA says.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and members of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The victims names have not yet been released, pending notification of family.

A review of audio transmissions determined no distress call was sent from the plane.