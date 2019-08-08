Street garbage encouraging illegal dumping in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Trash and illegal dumping is a problem on a street in Harrisburg. People living nearby are calling on the property managers to clean it up.

Mattresses, sofas, and other furniture items are just some of the garbage piling up behind Governor's Square Apartments on the 2100 block of Atlas Street in Harrisburg.

"Why can't they take a little pride in the area," said Brian Mummau, who lives nearby. "And do what they need to do to make it nice, make it presentable."

Mummau, and others who live nearby are tired of having to look and drive by this mess. Mummau says, this has been an ongoing problem for years.

"It just continually builds up," said Mummau. "Then there's trash all along the parking lot."

Mummau and others have reported the issue to the city multiple times over the years. The city has an agreement to pick up the bulk items, but when the management company changes as it does often, they have to redo their agreement and bulk items begin to pile up. Then, people come and illegally dump stuff, which is a problem across the city.

"It's a problem that we deal with, that we've been dealing with for a long time," said David West, Harrisburg Public Works Deputy Difrector. "And because we're getting better, we're going to eliminate the problem. It's gonna take some time but we're not going to stop. We're coming."

If you're caught illegally dumping trash, you could face up to a $1,000 fine and jail time.