Woman facing charges after being arrested for fraudulent prescription request in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after making a fraudulent prescription request, and appearing to be part of a drug ring that is targeting pharmacies with bogus prescriptions.

On August 6 around 5:30 p.m., Royer Pharmacy in Ephrata received a phone call requesting prescription fills.

The male called identified himself as “Dr. Barry Buls” requesting prescription refills for a personal patient who had moved to the Ephrata area. The caller requested the following prescriptions, according to the criminal complaint:

Promethazine with codeine (360mL)

Ibuprophen (800mL)

Benzonatate (200mL)

Relenza

Police noted that the drugs were requested for a patient named “Louis Bush” and that the amound of promethazine requested was at lest double the amount normally requested by doctors.

The pharmacist taking the call became suspicious and investigated.

According to police, the pharmacy had just received information from the PA Attorney General’s office regarding a fraudulent prescription ring involving Promethazine with Codeine.

According to the criminal complaint, the ring has used names of numerous doctors from New York to Philadelphia, and the doctor’s DEA numbers, addresses, and phone numbers provided are legitimate. It was also noted that the people picking up the prescription are often women from the Washington D.C. area.

The pharmacist contacted the legitimate Dr. Barry Buls of New York, who confirmed that it was a fraudulent prescription request. Buls said that this had been going on since April from New York to Washington, and it was the second call of the day he had received about fraudulent prescriptions using his name.

On August 6 around 7:00 p.m., police were dispatched to Royer Pharmacy for a report of a woman in the store requesting the prescriptions for “Louis Bush.” The woman was allegedly unable to provide insurance information, identification or any personal information for “Louis Bush.”

Upon arrival, police spoke with the woman, who was unable to provide identification for herself, and was vague with any information.

She told police her name was Rayel Fleming, and said that she had been arrested before, but police were unable to verify any identification, driver’s license or criminal history.

After police took Fleming into custody, they received a phone call from someone claiming to be Fleming’s sister, who was asking for the status of Fleming.

However, Fleming denied to police that she had a sister.

Fleming is reportedly being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $200,000 bail.