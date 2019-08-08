× Woman who was accused of assaulting husband, threatening his daughter pleads guilty to harassment

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman who was accused of assaulting her care-dependent husband in October 2018 and threatening to kill his daughter four months later pleaded guilty to two summary counts of harassment Thursday, court documents show.

Charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, simple assault and terroristic threats were dismissed during 71-year-old Joann Fetrow’s pretrial conference, according to court documents.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into Fetrow not cooperating with the transfer of care for her husband, Nolan, to his daughter, Tanya Haller. Police were contacted of this on October 16, 2018.

Fetrow’s husband, Nolan, spoke with police and accused her of biting him and yelling at him two days prior. It was also alleged that Fetrow kicked her husband in the ribs after she discovered he fell out of bed.

On February 11, Haller contacted police and reported that her cousin had been contacted by Fetrow, who allegedly told Haller’s cousin that Haller was “trying to put her in jail” and that she would kill Haller before that happened, according to police.