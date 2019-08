× York County Coroner’s Office looking for family of 54-year-old man

YORK — The York County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of 54-year-old Michael Chris Mixon.

Mixon, formerly of Red Lion but most recently of York City, was found deceased this week in his residence, the coroner’s office says. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone who knows Mixon’s family should contact the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617 at any hour and leave a message.