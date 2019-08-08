× York man accused of strangling, punching woman in attack at York County motel

YORK COUNTY — A 31-year-old York man has been charged in the alleged attack on a woman at a West Manchester Township motel Tuesday night, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Montez Martin III, of the 600 block of Wallace Street, is charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint of a minor, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred at a Days Inn on the 300 block of Arsenal Road at about 5:08 p.m., police say.

According to police, the investigation began when a woman called 911 to report that another woman had been assaulted at the motel, telling police the victim had sustained a bloody nose. The suspect, later identified as Martin, had already fled the scene by the time police arrived, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim reported that she and Martin had gotten into a verbal argument over who was going to take their child away from the motel, police say. The argument eventually turned physical, with Martin grabbing the victim and throwing her on the bed, where he placed his left hand around her neck and began choking and hitting her, the victim reported. Martin also allegedly placed a pillow over the victim’s mouth until she couldn’t breathe, then shoved her into a wall and struck her face, causing her nose to bleed, police say.

Martin also allegedly threatened to kill the victim, who sustained bruises around her neck in addition to the bloody nose, according to police.

He then left the room, stealing the victim’s iPhone, the victim told police.

There were other people in the room at the time of the attack who collaborated the victim’s allegations, police say.