Be sure to get outdoors to take advantage of the terrific weekend weather!

FEELING QUITE NICE OUTDOORS: A nice start to the weekend expected as high pressure builds across Central PA. A northwest breeze keeps dropping the humidity, as drier air arrives. Temperatures for the first time in quite a while drop the upper 50s and lower 60s this weekend. Plenty of sunshine and blues skies. Highs are cooler in the lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

STORM CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Readings are a bit warmer Monday, plus, you’ll notice the humidity returning. Afternoon temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds mix in and out of sunshine. Storm chances return Tuesday with the next weather maker. It is humid and warm in the middle 80s. A stray storm is possible with a front hovering nearby, otherwise, most of the day is dry. Highs are near seasonable averages. A cooler but sunnier day arrives Thursday. Friday is just as nice in the lower 80s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist