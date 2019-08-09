Beautiful Friday and weekend ahead! Dry till middle of next week

ENDING THE WORK WEEK: Less humid, dry and slightly cooler air makes its home here in Central PA starting today. Highs in most locations hit the low-to-mid 80s under clearing skies. Winds remain light. Make any and all of the outdoor plans you can and enjoy a pleasant weekend, dropping through the 70s after sunset. Morning lows will dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

GORGEOUS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday shape up very nicely! Average high temperatures and below average, comfortable humidity levels dominate all weekend long with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs both days rise into the low-to-mid 80s as we stay dry all weekend long.

DRY TILL NEXT WEEK: Humidity rises once again by next Monday, but most locations stay dry. Morning lows in the mid-60s rise to a high near 90-degrees with partly cloudy skies. A few storms will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Stay tuned for updates.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long