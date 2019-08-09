× Catalytic converters stolen off of 10 school vans in Franklin County, state police say

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after 10 catalytic converters were stolen from school vans in Franklin County.

The discovery was made on August 6 at Affinity Educational Solutions located along the 7500 block of Browns Mill Road in Antrim Township. Investigators say the thefts occurred sometime between July 29 and August 6.

The school vans that were targeted were parked in the company’s parking lot, state police said.

Authorities estimate the total loss to be around $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police-Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.