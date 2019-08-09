CENTER STAGE: More than the comedy film in the Broadway musical version of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENE, Pa. - "Give this the audience it deserves because it doesn`t come around very often," Miranda Jane, the actress playing Miss Mona said.

Many fans of the Dolly Parton-Burt Reynolds film classic,The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, may not know, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical came first.

"This was first mounted on the Broadway stage 40 years ago - there are still so many themes in this piece that are still relevant today around female agency, women taking control of their narrative, the machinations around politics" Jane said.

"The original film was really just a vessel for Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton. Here, you`re hearing from a lot more people. It`s a women`s show and I really like that," Kristofer Holz, the actor portraying Sheriff Dodd said.

And the cast wants you to take in more than just the comedy of the show.

"You get inside the lives of the people, why they chose the profession and why they leave it. Or, why people get offended and they shut it down. And, it may or may not be relevant to today," J.R. Stuart, playing Melvin P. Thorpe, said.

"It`s more than comedy. There`s important information and detail in the show," Shuga Henry, playing Jewel Mosley, said.

But, you can't forget the legendary humor and views of the stage that you will certainly enjoy.

"Aggie song... That`s absolutely my favorite to watch," Jane said. "Luckily my part in the part in the next scene is very minimal."

'The performers get to dye their hair, put on big wigs and dance their butts off. It`s just sheer joy," Stuart said.

"Deliciously outlandish." Holz said.

You can see Totem Pole Playhouse's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas now through August 18th. Ticket information is on their website.