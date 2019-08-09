× Cleveland Browns wide receiver who finagled his way into a tryout returns punt for TD

CLEVELAND– It’s a moment Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi will never forget.

In the fourth quarter of the Browns preseason game against the Redskins, the wide receiver returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown. He was immediately mobbed by his teammates and the play put a big smile on the face of head coach Freddie Kitchens. The Browns won, 30-10.

It was so special because of 24-year-old Sheehy-Guiseppi’s unlikely journey to Cleveland Browns training camp.

Earlier this year, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver convinced the man in charge of admissions at a Browns tryout in Florida that he knew vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith. He then walked up to Highsmith and introduced himself.

“I just said, ‘My name is Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi and I’m just here for the workout, I got your information through a contact from California and I’m just here to give it a try,’” Guiseppi told FOX 8 News in May.

During the tryout, he ran a 4.38, 40-yard dash. A week later, he received an invite to Berea.

“It is good to see good people, hard-working good people succeed. He definitely fits the bill with being that,” Kitchens said after the game. “If you stick around after any practice, you will see him on the practice field getting extra running in and before practice getting extra work in. He is always at the office. He is a good kid.”