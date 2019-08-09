Dauphin County emergency personnel train for mass shooting situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Emergency personnel in Dauphin County spent Friday training on how to respond in a mass shooter situation. Swatara Township and Lower Paxton Township Police Departments, and the Central Dauphin School District hosted the active attack response training event.

The training focuses on the integration of fire, EMS, and law enforcement officers through the implementation of an integrated Incident Command System.

"It will better prepare for what is likely to happen and will happen on the day of a tragic event," said Adam Kosehba, Lower Paxton Township Public Safety Director.

Role players acted as victims, making the scenario all the more realistic, which helped law enforcement learn to prioritize what to do in this type of situation.

"Learning, it's okay to pass a victim if certain things are happening if gunfire is still ringing out," said Kosheba. "And it's okay to stop and treat and move."

Law enforcement officers says this training prepares them to respond to mass shooter situations anywhere.