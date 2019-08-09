Free For All: A look at Midstate Distillery in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Midstate Distillery makes its own spirits.

FOX43 got an inside look at the distillery -- located at 1817 N. Cameron Street -- and also spoke with Dan Healy, the head distiller, about the process behind it.

Also, here's what's happening at the distillery this weekend:

Friday hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Another chance to get your Grappling Crab Shack fix. Food starts at 5 p.m. and happy hour runs until 7 p.m.

Saturday hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Stretch & Sip Yoga with Cats at 10:30 a.m. Limited space is available - get tickets here. Happy hour runs 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Bloody Mary Bar photo contest is in full swing! Come in to Build your perfect Bloody Mary, snap a pic to post and enter to win a $25 gift card.