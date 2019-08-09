× Georgia woman arrested after scamming man out of thousands of dollars in September 2016

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities arrested a Georgia woman Thursday after she and two others allegedly scammed a York County man out of $19,000 in September 2016.

Zarielle Stewart, 21, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, court documents show.

State Police received a report of the theft on September 16, 2016. The victim advised that he received a call three days prior stating that he had won the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes, according to charging documents. The man was then instructed to deposit $19,000 — split three ways — into three Bank of America accounts to receive his winnings.

A search warrant was issued for one of the accounts, which revealed that the victim deposited $6,000 and it was quickly withdrawn, charging documents say. Further investigation showed that said account belonged to Stewart.

The other individuals withdrew the remaining $13,000 in the same fashion, court documents add.

Stewart’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 22.