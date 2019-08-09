VIDEO: Kingsnake tries to eat itself

ELM, PA – A Kingsnake being cared for at the Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary was spotted trying to eat itself.

The people from the sanctuary say they routinely observe Kingsnakes biting themselves. This was a lot more than normal.

Workers there say this was first time in their 15 year history that one of the Kingsnakes was caught trying to fully swallow himself.

They shared the video on Facebook of them saving the snake from itself. Jesse Rothacker, the Founder and President of Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary, was shocked to discover how much the snake had eaten of itself.