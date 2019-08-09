× Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Chambersburg, claimed to be a doctor

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Chambersburg man who attempted suicide during his arrest in July is accused of pretending to be a doctor and sexually abusing a girl over four years, according to court documents.

Jeffrey Lynn Martin, 67, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

The victim, who is now 15, told investigators in July she was first sexually abused by Martin when she was 7 years-old and it continued until she was 11, according to charging documents. The girl said Martin claimed to be a doctor and would perform full body “check-ups” which made her feel disgusting, according to court documents. Martin allegedly made the girl lay on his bed for part of the “check-up” and had inappropriate contact with her.

The “check-ups” stopped when the girl told Martin she wouldn’t let him do them anymore. The girl told police Martin got upset and claimed he was her doctor, according to charging documents.

She told police she remembered Martin telling her, “if you were older we would probably date.”

During an interview with investigators, the girl said as she got older she realized Martin was not a doctor and that he was abusing her.

When Chambersburg Police arrived at Martin’s home on July 24 to serve an arrest warrant–they found him lying on a bed upstairs with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. Martin was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment. He is currently in Franklin County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 20.