× Man charged in burglary, attempted burglary in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 46-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a home in June and attempted to break into a residence a month later.

David Stark has been charged with burglary, forgery, theft by deception and receiving stolen property in connection with an incident that occurred on June 21 in Manchester Township, court documents show. He faces a single count of loitering and prowling at night following an attempted burglary on July 22 at a home in West Manchester Township.

Police say they responded to a home in the 1900 block of West Philadelphia Street on July 22 for a reported attempted burglary.

The resident advised that a “Ring” video doorbell captured two videos of a man attempting to break into her home at 3:09 a.m. and again at 3:11 a.m.

It’s alleged that the man, later identified as Stark, walked onto the porch, climbed up a chair and tampered with the front window of the residence the first time.

Two minutes later, he entered the porch again and unscrewed the porch light bulb, police say. He then allegedly climbed up onto a chair again, took something out of his pocket and meddled with the front window, again.

Stark did not enter the residence and didn’t take anything in this incident.

Police say they received a tip providing the possible identity of the suspect being Stark. Further investigation led to his positive identification.