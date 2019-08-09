× Man out on bail leads state police on chase with 2 children in car

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Fredericksburg man is facing charges after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a high-speed chase Wednesday with two children in his vehicle before crashing into a police cruiser.

Jordon Weidman Sr., 26, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, simple assault, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, and numerous traffic violations.

The incident unfolded on August 7 around 12:01 p.m. when a state trooper monitoring traffic along West Franklin Avenue in Jackson Township discovered Weidman’s license was currently suspended, according to charging documents.

State police say that’s when Weidman took off at a high rate of speed and a police pursuit was initiated.

During the chase, Weidman reached speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour before he lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to turn on to Halfway Drive, according to court documents.

When the pursuing trooper stopped his police cruiser behind Weidman’s vehicle–investigators say Weidman threw his vehicle into reverse and slammed into the cruiser before taking off on foot.

Weidman fled into a heavily wooded area, leaving behind in the vehicle a 6-year-old and 16-year-old, according to charging documents.

Multiple agencies responded, including a state police helicopter and K9 unit.

Weidman was taken into custody around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday as he tried to flee across a field.

During his arrest, Weidman told authorities he fled because he knew his license was suspended and he was out on bail and didn’t want to return to jail, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 22.