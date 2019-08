× Police seek ID of person involved in incident at Pronio’s Market in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individual.

Police say he was involved in an incident at Pronio’s Market in Derry Township on July 26 around 6 p.m.

Police aren’t disclosing the nature of the incident at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202 or submit a tip here.