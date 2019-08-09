× Salvation Army major accused of stealing more than $100K from organization’s office in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Salvation Army major is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from that organization’s office in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County.

Sharon Whispell, 53, faces charges of theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition and tampering with records, court documents show.

Whispell, who now lives in York City, allegedly stole $80,313.37 from the Salvation Army between October 2015 and June 2019, and $36,599.96 from The United Way between April 2017 and April 2019, totaling $116,913.33.