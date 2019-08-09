Thousands of Sunflowers waiting to be picked at Third Annual Sunflower Festival in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Several thousand sunflowers are waiting to be picked at Maple Lawn Farms, for their 3rd Annual Sunflower Festival!

You can find nearly eight acres of sunflowers at the festival, kicking off this weekend in Fair Township.

This year they have 42 varieties of Sunflowers for visitors to pick from. Not only can you walk through the fields to pick your own sunflowers-- there will also be music, games, food, and wine!

Farmer Hugh McPherson, says the festival is all about the experience because you can take your time through the fields, and really see that there are more than just yellow and gold sunflowers. He says there's just something special about sunflowers.

“My favorite part is when people are here and they get those bunches of flowers, Sunflowers do something special they just make us smile when we look at them and that’s the joy for me, it makes it worth all of the work to put it together," says Farmer Hugh.

The festival runs this weekend and next weekend. To purchase tickets or to find out more about their hours, and festival details you can visit their website.