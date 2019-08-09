× Weekend events at Midstate Distillery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Midstate Distillery makes its own spirits.

FOX43 got an inside look at the distillery — located at 1817 N. Cameron Street — and also spoke with Dan Healy, the head distiller, about the process behind it.

The video will be posted after it airs. But while you wait, check out what’s happening at the distillery this weekend:

Friday hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Another chance to get your Grappling Crab Shack fix. Food starts at 5 p.m. and happy hour runs until 7 p.m.

Saturday hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Stretch & Sip Yoga with Cats at 10:30 a.m. Limited space is available – get tickets here. Happy hour runs 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Bloody Mary Bar photo contest is in full swing! Come in to Build your perfect Bloody Mary, snap a pic to post and enter to win a $25 gift card.