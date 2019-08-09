DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Wines to Help you Feel Fine this Summer

Posted 9:50 AM, August 9, 2019, by

YORK, Pa. - Sipping on a nice glass of a wine is just one way to enjoy the season!

On FOX43 Morning News today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stopped by with some Summertime options.

Featured wine selections:

Check it out in the clip above.

For more information on Fine Wine and Good Spirits, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.