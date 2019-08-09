× You can ask for yourself to possibly be arrested if you gamble

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced August 8th people can ban themselves from participating in gambling at Video Gaming Terminals, also know as “VGTs”.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board news release says if a person violates the terms of that ban or “self-exclusion” they may be subject to arrest.

The VGT Self-Exclusion Program allows people to voluntarily choose 1-year, 5-year, or lifetime bans from playing VGTs. The Self-Exclusion ban is part of the Commonwealth’s effort to stop compulsive and problem gambling.

The Self-Exclusion Program also effects businesses. Any business with VGTs must refuse wagers and deny gaming privileges, check cashing, player club membership, complimentary goods and services to any person on the list.

Business must also ensure that self-excluded persons do not receive targeted mailings, promotions, player club materials or other promotional materials relating to VGT activities.

The Gaming Control Board also has versions of Self-Exclusion Program for iGaming, Fantasy Sports Contests and Casinos.

Information for the Self-Exclusion Programs can be accessed from this link.