Feel Your Boobies Foundation hosts 5th Annual Bras Across the Bridge event

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of bras lined the Walnut Street Bridge in Harrisburg on Saturday for a good cause.

It was for the 5th Annual Bras Across the Bridge event hosted by the Feel Your Boobies Foundation.

More than one hundred people including breast cancer survivors lead the parade holding a chain of more than 600 bras across the bridge.

Money raised at the event will go toward the foundation’s college outreach program, which provides free breast health materials to colleges across the country.

“I think what it symbolizes is how we are all connected by each others stories and experiences and it’s a very visual display of unity that gets people’s attention and reminds people we are out here doing good work,” said Leigh Hurst, Founder and Executive Director, Feel Your Boobies Foundation.



To donate visit: feelyourboobies.com