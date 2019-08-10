High pressure delivers pleasant weekend weather

SUNDAY: The trend for pleasant weekend weather continues as we take a break from typical muggy August conditions across south-central PA. High pressure remains in control into Sunday with warm, comfortable days. We’ll also notice the humidity is down as well. Sunday is mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures near 84 degrees. Sunday night looks clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

RAIN CHANCES AHEAD: Monday is a few degrees warmer, in the upper 80s, with partly cloudy skies. The humidity also goes up a bit. Attention is on the next area of low pressure that brings us a round of unsettled weather on Tuesday, and perhaps lingering for part of the day Wednesday.

FEELING SEASONABLE: A slightly cooler and drier air mass arrives for the latter half of the week, keeping our daytime temperatures near seasonable normal for this time of year. Look for high temperatures during this period in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Be sure to spend a few extra minutes outdoors to enjoy the mid-August weather!

