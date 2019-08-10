Local students get backpacks filled with school supplies in back-to-school giveaway in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - A non-profit organization distributed more than 1,200 backpacks for their annual back-to-school giveaway.

The Capital Area Dream Center hosted the event to make sure kids got necessary supplies before the new school year begins.

About 150 volunteers went door to door to help give out the backpacks. Richie Lewis, executive director at Capital Area Dream Center, said the giveaway will help alleviate the rising costs of school supplies among local parents.

"Almost every time we do this, we have parents crying telling us they weren't able to afford backpacks and school supplies. We've been to homes where there is like 8 kids in the house, and if you think about it, that could be a couple of hundred dollars or so worth of backpacks and school supplies which can be a pretty heavy financial burden in some families," said Lewis.

The Christian Life Assembly and Christ Community Church assisted in making the 9th annual giveaway possible.